WWE NXT Homecoming Preview For Tonight (9/16/2025): Winter Park, FL.

WWE NXT Homecoming is live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
The following matches and segments are scheduled for the show:
* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints
* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze
* #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame
* Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Homecoming results coverage.