Sami Zayn returned at a recent WWE Holiday Live Tour stop, and got banged up in the process.

It was mentioned during the broadcast on WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 that Zayn was injured during a match on the WWE year-end holiday tour, and this is apparently true.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Zayn was busted open during his match with Finn Balor under Street Fight rules at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Zayn reportedly needed 15 staples to close the wound.