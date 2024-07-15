Sami Zayn Comedy Show Announced For WWE SummerSlam Weekend In Cleveland

By
Matt Boone
-

Sami Zayn is enjoying his stage shows.

So much so, that he’s doing another one!

After his shows at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in L.A. and WWE Money In The Bank Weekend in Toronto, the WWE Intercontinental Champion will return for “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

WWE.com released the following announcement today:

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland added to SummerSlam Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.

