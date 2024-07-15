Sami Zayn Comedy Show Announced For WWE SummerSlam Weekend In Cleveland

Sami Zayn is enjoying his stage shows.

So much so, that he’s doing another one!

After his shows at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in L.A. and WWE Money In The Bank Weekend in Toronto, the WWE Intercontinental Champion will return for “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

WWE.com released the following announcement today:

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland added to SummerSlam Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.