Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker I-C Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line next month in Toronto.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event.

Scheduled for July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE Money In The Bank 2024 will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending against Bron Breakker.

The match was made official by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce during a backstage segment on the June 24 episode of WWE Raw.

