Sammy Guevara Looks Back On Getting To Team With Sting For One Of His Last Matches

“The Spanish God” had a good time at AEW Worlds End 2023.

AEW star and one-half of Le Sex Gods with Chris Jericho, AEW pillar Sammy Guevara, released the latest episode of his weekly video blog on Tuesday, which featured a special behind-the-scenes look at the final AEW pay-per-view of 2023.

During the video, Guevara reflected on getting to work alongside Sting, Chris Jericho and Darby Allin for an eight-man tag-team showdown against Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family, and AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

“We teamed with Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sting, and that was pretty cool, just because Sting’s last match will be at Revolution 2024, so this is kind of the farewell tour to Sting,” Guevara said. “To be a part of that I really cool. I got to wrestle him in the summer, and now I got to team with him for the second time. It’s pretty cool. I think it’ll be a thing where we can look back thirty years from now and be like, ‘Oh wow, Sammy Guevara teamed with Sting. That’s cool.’ At least that’s what I think. I don’t know.”

He continued, “How do I think the match went? For my first match back, literally haven’t wrestled or been in a ring doing any kind of real match-type stuff since October 1, I was definitely a little tired out there. I didn’t do too much. Luckily I was in an eight-man, but definitely we gotta step the cardio game up. I gotta get my cardio more in check.”

Check out the complete episode of Sammy Guevara’s video blog via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.