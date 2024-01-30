Samoa Joe Explains The Logic Behind His “Nope” Spot

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including the logic behind his “nope” spot.

This is when an opponent has him stunned and climbs the top rope to hit a maneuver, but as soon as they jump, Joe yells “nope” and casually walks away as they crash into the mat.

Joe said, “As a small youth in my younger days, if I saw something large or very destructive coming toward me, it was only natural to step aside. It’s not rocket science. The cavemen understood this, too. If you see a rock coming toward you from the top of the hill, move a little to the left.”