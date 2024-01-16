Samoa Joe Explains Why He Thinks Jon Moxley Is Challenging For IWGP Title

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW World Champion spoke about Jon Moxley challenging Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship because he is afraid of him.

“Moxley doing that, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said. “If I were Mox, I’d look to take someone else’s belt, too. He wants to fight any other champion in the world but me. There was thought behind what he did. Let’s not deny that.”

Joe continued, “That gets back to the wonder of AEW: it’s a worldwide marketplace. You can compete against champions from around the world, not just hidden in your own pocket dimension where no one else can get it. If Mox wants to parade that belt around the real world’s champion, I’d be more than happy to give him a better perspective on where his championship reign really stands.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.