Samoa Joe Says He Would 100% Give Sting A Shot At The AEW World Championship

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with WhatCulture on a number of topics including if he would give “The Icon” Sting a shot at his championship.

Joe said, “100 percent. We would always give Sting a shot at the championship. When you talk about Sting’s career on the whole. Icon, it’s a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He’s the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him. To see him wrap up a career that has been successful, it’s amazing to see a man live a career like that and to make a huge impact on the industry. He stayed fresh, he stayed relevant, he stayed out there. It’s an amazing feat that not many will ever replicate, probably ever.”

