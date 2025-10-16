Samoa Joe Shares Hilarious Bryan Danielson Story

AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including whether he and Low Ki were informed prior to their match at ROH Glory By Honor 2002 that professional wrestling is predetermined.

Joe said, “I mean, yeah, we were told, but then again, how what I’m told and what I choose to do are vastly two different things. And I think we learned it.”

On what that moment was like experiencing with Low Ki in real time:

“Yeah, another day at the office. I mean, that’s — Listen, I’ve I’ve always been a firm proponent of whatever energy you throw down the pipe at me is going to be coming right back to you. And I mean, that’s just that, you know, what you get in, what you put in. And and what I put back out is usually pretty much on par with what you put in. So, yeah, I mean, that’s what I tell everybody at that match, you know, like if you want to go that route, we’ll go that route. If you want to go another route, we’ll go there, too. It’s just I’ll meet you wherever you want to meet me.”

On if anyone ever reached the standard to the energy Kenta Kobashi brought to their match in 2005:

“No. No, dude. Get to Kobashi. What are you talking about, dude? Did any dude wearing a cut off sleeve t-shirt in the Midwest reach Kobashi standard? I mean, just listen to your own question. Stare in the mirror for a while. The answer will come to you, dude.”

On Bryan Danielson nearly making him break character in the ring:

“It’s tough. You know, Bryan Danielson got me really bad once in ROH. And at the time, he was pinning several people with an inside package cradle pin. And I remember, he looked me directly in the face and he says, ‘You know, you think that you’re better than me. You think you can kick out of my inside cradle. Let tell you something, buddy. Around here they call me Mr. Small Package.’ And he said that so close to my face, and I almost, it was everything I could do not to spit everything in my mouth at him, like dying laughing because one of the best stone cold delivered lines I’ve ever had done to me in a ring and cheers to him for it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)