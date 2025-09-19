Saraya Celebrates Seven Years Of Sobriety

Saraya, formerly known to WWE fans as Paige, has reached a powerful milestone in her life and career. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE and AEW star proudly announced that she is now seven years sober, sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude with her followers.

“7 years of sobriety! 🥹 Not gonna do my usual long ass post about it but I will say how incredibly proud I am of myself and I couldn’t have asked for a better life than I have right now. I have the perfect gaggle of people around me, I’m incredibly grateful and lucky ❤️,” Saraya wrote.

The achievement is a deeply meaningful one in her journey. Saraya’s battles with substance abuse and the mental health challenges tied to her devastating 2017 neck injury were widely known, as the setback forced her into early retirement at just 25. Despite being sidelined from in-ring competition, she remained a visible figure in WWE as SmackDown General Manager and in various on-screen roles until her departure in 2022.

Her wrestling comeback stunned fans when she debuted in AEW that September and was later medically cleared to compete again after nearly five years. During her AEW run, she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship at Wembley Stadium’s All In 2023, cementing her return story as one of resilience and triumph. Her AEW contract expired in August 2025, placing her once again at the center of free-agent speculation.

With WWE operating under the creative direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque—the same executive who helped elevate her as the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion—fans have eagerly speculated about a possible WWE return. Saraya herself has leaned into that intrigue with her familiar “never say never” stance.

For now, however, her biggest victory is personal. Seven years clean and sober, surrounded by supportive people, and with her wrestling future wide open, Saraya’s next chapter is set to be one of the most closely watched in the industry.