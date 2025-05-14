Saraya Confirms AEW Departure Was Mutual, Door Still Open For Future Return

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya has confirmed that her departure from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year may not be permanent. In a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya shared new details on her exit and emphasized that a future return to AEW remains on the table.

Saraya officially left AEW in March 2025, initially stating that she felt she had “nothing left to accomplish” in the promotion. While she’s since discussed potential opportunities elsewhere, including a possible WWE return, Saraya now reveals that Tony Khan was very supportive and kept the door open.

“I was, alright, time for me to bow out,” Saraya said. “Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great.”

She praised Khan for how he handled the situation, adding:

“He was extremely supportive about my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, which is great.”

The former champion described the decision as one that came from personal reflection during her time off:

“…it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was, okay, now it’s time for me to bow out gracefully.”

With Khan’s support and no bridges burned, the possibility of Saraya returning to AEW at a later date remains very real.

