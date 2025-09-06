Saraya (Paige) And WWE Stars React To AJ Lee’s Return On SmackDown

The September 5th, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Chicago delivered one of the most emotional moments of the year when AJ Lee returned to WWE after a decade-long absence.

The former Divas Champion made her shocking comeback during the closing segment, standing alongside her husband CM Punk and taking out Becky Lynch in front of a roaring hometown crowd.

Lee’s return quickly set social media on fire, with stars from across the wrestling world sharing their reactions:

Saraya: “F*ck, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez come back. Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world ❤️.”

Fuck, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez come back. Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world ❤️ — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 6, 2025

Naomi: “‘Caffeine perks you up… but me, I’m some natural dynamite baby.’ @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell🧨 #smackdown.”

Roxanne Perez: “MOMMYS HOME 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Cora Jade: “All is right in the world.”

Cathy Kelley: “the reason i started watching wrestling is back in wrestling 🥹 @TheAJMendez.”

Bayley: “LIGHT IT TF UP.”

AJ Lee’s shocking return after ten years away sets the stage for what could be one of WWE’s biggest storylines of 2025, with speculation already pointing toward a blockbuster mixed tag match involving Punk, Lee, Rollins, and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.