Saturday’s AEW Collision Will Air During Regular Time Slot

This Saturday, AEW Collision will resume its regular time slot.

Last Saturday’s show, which competed against WWE Fastlane, aired an hour earlier, at 7 p.m. ET. The show was well-attended.

During Dynamite, it was announced that Collision would be airing an hour earlier this week. So far, only one match for Collision has been announced: Christian Cage defending his TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson, who defeated Swerve Strickland on Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite to become the new number one contender.

Collision will now air at 8 p.m. ET, according to AEW President Tony Khan, due to the outcome of Wednesday’s MLB game. He penned the following:

“Per tonight’s MLB results, it’s now official that this weekend’s Saturday Night #AEWCollision is in our regularly scheduled time slot 8pm ET/7pm CT this Saturday on @TNTdrama!,” he wrote. “Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! See you on Fri for Rampage, Sat for Collision + next Wed for Dynamite!”