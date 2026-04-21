Sean Waltman Reveals Disturbing Fan Incident At WrestleMania Weekend

Sean Waltman has revealed he was physically assaulted and harassed by fans during WrestleMania 42 weekend, adding to growing concerns about security surrounding WWE talent in Las Vegas.

Taking to social media, Waltman described a troubling experience that included being followed and confronted in inappropriate settings.

“It was insane how these people were. I got physically assaulted and camera shoved in my face, stalked in the bathroom, and more,” Waltman wrote.

His comments came in response to the widely circulated incident involving CM Punk, who knocked a fan’s phone away after the individual filmed AJ Lee and Bayley inside a hotel area.

Waltman later clarified that he does not take issue with respectful fan interactions in public spaces, but drew a firm line at behaviour that invades personal space or crosses into harassment.

He contrasted his experience at the talent hotel with his time at WrestleCon, held at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas, where he described fan behaviour as “totally respectful” due to structured event management and proper security.

Reports indicate that while WrestleCon had dedicated infrastructure to manage fan access and interactions, the hotel where WWE talent were staying relied primarily on standard hotel security, with no additional measures to restrict fan movement in shared spaces such as lobbies and elevator areas.

Waltman’s account aligns with similar reports from other WWE figures, including Booker T, who stated that a fan filmed him in a bathroom and described it as the worst fan interaction of his career.

The situation has become a major talking point following WrestleMania 42, with multiple incidents suggesting a pattern of invasive fan behaviour and insufficient security precautions.

Waltman was in Las Vegas throughout the weekend, including participating in the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where he helped induct Dennis Rodman, and continues to work behind the scenes with WWE’s developmental initiatives.

As of now, WWE has not publicly addressed the growing number of security-related concerns raised by talent.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this developing situation.

I dont have a problem w people taking pictures or recording in public. It's when you invade someone's space, stick cameras in peoples faces, I have a problem with that. https://t.co/70tDFhpbNh — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 21, 2026