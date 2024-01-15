Security Believed Jack Perry Was A Fan Entering The Ring During His Surprise NJPW Appearance

Jack Perry (Jungle Boy) has not been seen or heard from since the incident with CM Punk at AEW All In last August, but he returned to wrestling on Saturday at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event.

Perry was suspended following the incident, while Punk was released. Their problems began weeks ago, when Punk informed Perry that he should not use real glass for an angle. Perry is reportedly no longer suspended, but there is no word on when he will return.

At the NJPW show, after the six-man tag match in which Fred Rosser, Jacob Fatu, and Shota Umino defeated Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Tom Lawlor, Perry attacked Umino while wearing a mask. Perry then tore up an AEW contract and donned a “SCAPEGOAT” armband.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that security was unaware of the surprise appearance.

“So, when Jack Perry was unmasked, the security didn’t know about this angle, so that was kind of interesting. They thought it was a fan hitting the ring after shooting Shota, but they were quickly told it wasn’t. Then, he unmasked, and it was Jack Perry. And at first, people didn’t really. I think it took like a few seconds because he looks a little different. Not that much. But people kind of didn’t know who he was. And then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘oh my God, it’s Jungle Boy,’ you know?”

FULL SEGMENT where Jack Perry made his NJPW debut attacking Shota Umino, tearing up the AEW contract and embracing the new nickname "Scapegoat".pic.twitter.com/PBuBXcI8vz — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 14, 2024



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)