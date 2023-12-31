Serena Deeb Vignette Airs At AEW Worlds End, Deeb Reveals She’ll Be Back Soon

During Saturday night’s AEW Worlds End PPV, the company aired a video vignette featuring women’s division star Serena Deeb, who has been out of in-ring action since 2022 due to suffering three seizures.
Deeb said she has been carefully studying the company’s women’s division and plans on taking over once she returns, which Deeb reveals will be soon.
Serena Deeb is FINALLY back, with her returning to the fold and Mercedes likely coming in the AEW women’s divison is primed to go on a crazy run #AEW #AEWWorldsEnd
