Seth Rollins Blasts Hulk Hogan, Names His Top 3 Most Hated Personalities

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins didn’t hold back when asked to name his all-time “most hated people” in wrestling — revealing a trio he’d love to see get crushed in the ring.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, Rollins was asked to build a “nightmare team” of three wrestling personalities he would want to see beaten down in a dream scenario. Without hesitation, he kicked things off by naming his current on-screen and real-life rival: CM Punk.

“You knew this was coming. CM Punk. Number one with a bullet,” Rollins said with a smirk.

Next, Rollins surprised the audience with a more personal and nostalgic pick from his childhood:

“Rick ‘The Model’ Martel. As a kid, I hated that guy. He was my ultimate villain growing up.”

Finally, Rollins wrapped up his list with a bombshell selection that’s sure to spark conversation: Hulk Hogan.

“This one may be controversial, but… we also want somebody that we want to see get crushed in the ring. That’s gonna be Hulk Hogan,” he stated.

When pressed by Adams to explain his reasoning, Rollins was brief but pointed.

“You can look it up. You’ll figure it out,” he said. “Yeah, we’d love to see Hulk Hogan just get kicked around a little bit by these boys. That’d be nice.”

Rollins hinted at a deeper tension with the WWE Hall of Famer, noting:

“I’ve got a complicated relationship there with The Hulkster. Hollywood Hulk Hogan? Not a good guy. Terry Bollea? Also not the best guy.”

Rollins ended the segment with a wink to the host, joking:

“Don’t worry, I’m doing you a favor right now. This will go viral just for you.”

Rollins, known for his outspoken nature and honesty in interviews, once again proved he’s unafraid to speak his mind — even when it comes to some of wrestling’s most iconic (and divisive) figures.

