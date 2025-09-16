Seth Rollins Gloats About Making Several Special Moments For WWE

Seth Rollins is a “moment-making machine” for WWE.

Allow The Vision leader to explain himself.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared alongside Paul Heyman to promote WWE WrestlePalooza this weekend, during which he described himself as a “moment-making machine.”

“I am a moment making machine,” he said. “The company knows it, the industry knows it, and these people coming back, they want to feed off of what I bring to the table. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth freakin’ Rollins, the world heavyweight champion six times over. I am the greatest superstar, not just of my generation, but every generation in the history of this company.”

He added, “When it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots, when I put the robe on the shelf for the very last time, I will be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry. No question about it. That’s what I bring to the table. I’m the Stephen A. Smith of WWE, if you will.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)