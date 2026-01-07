Seth Rollins Injury Angle Was Planned For WWE: Unreal

PWMania.com recently reported that Netflix has revealed a new trailer for WWE: Unreal, with Season 2 set to debut later this month.

The trailer highlights some key topics for the upcoming season, including Seth Rollins’s execution of the so-called “Ruse of the Century” during WWE SummerSlam 2025.

This incident occurred when Rollins appeared to sustain a leg injury during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July.

Initially, the injury was reported to be legitimate, and Rollins continued to sell the injury backstage. However, rumors quickly emerged suggesting the injury was a scripted storyline, which was confirmed at SummerSlam when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title from CM Punk, who had just completed a grueling match against GUNTHER.

Dave Meltzer discussed this situation on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that a significant part of the worked-shoot injury angle with Rollins was intended to create a storyline for WWE: Unreal. He pointed out that despite reports surfacing the next day claiming the injury was not legitimate, many still believed it was an angle.

Meltzer explained that he was contacted about the situation and, as the days passed, he began asking around. It became clear that nobody had definitive information, but there was growing speculation that it could be a storyline.

Eventually, he learned from several sources that it was indeed an angle planned for SummerSlam. Meltzer added that he questioned various talents, who claimed they had no idea Rollins was working the injury. He remarked, “It’s like, are you in the real world? Anyone who paid attention, even if they wanted to believe otherwise, had heard the story that this was probably a work — if you were following wrestling at all, you at least heard that this could be an angle.”

Meltzer also criticized WWE: Unreal for presenting the angle with the idea that WWE “fooled everyone” regarding Rollins’s injury. WWE: Unreal Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 20.