Seth Rollins Joins Netflix Broadcast Team For High-Risk Live Special

Seth Rollins is set to further expand his presence outside the wrestling ring with a new role on a major live Netflix broadcast.

Following his recent work on Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL coverage, Rollins has been officially announced as part of the broadcast team for Skyscraper Live, an upcoming live special scheduled for Friday, January 23.

The event will center around world-renowned climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale the iconic Taipei 101 in Taiwan.

Netflix is positioning the broadcast as a genuinely unpredictable, high-stakes live experience.

“One of the greatest climbers of all time, Alex Honnold, climbs Taipei 101 — one of the tallest buildings in the world — live on Netflix,” the platform shared in its official announcement. “Unlike prerecorded climbing documentaries, ‘Skyscraper Live’ unfolds entirely in real time. Viewers will experience every moment as Honnold ascends the iconic skyscraper, making this a true high-stakes live broadcast.”

Rollins will serve as part of a diverse commentary team providing analysis and insight throughout the climb. Sports broadcaster Elle Duncan will host the special, while Rollins joins fellow commentators including professional climber Emily Harrington, popular engineer and YouTube personality Mark Rober, and climbing commentator Pete Woods.

Netflix explained the team’s role in guiding viewers through the experience: “Together, they’ll guide viewers through the physical, mental, and technical challenges of the climb as it happens”.

Notably, Skyscraper Live will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on January 23—placing it in direct competition with WWE SmackDown. Rollins, who is a Raw star, is currently sidelined from in-ring competition due to a shoulder injury. The “Visionary” is reportedly aiming to return in time for WrestleMania 42, but in the meantime, he continues to broaden his profile in sports and entertainment media.

Outside of wrestling, Rollins has become an increasingly familiar figure in sports broadcasting circles. A lifelong Chicago Bears fan, he regularly appears as a guest host on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, where his passionate football takes often match the intensity fans have come to expect from his WWE persona.

With this latest Netflix appearance, Rollins continues to prove he can thrive under the bright lights—whether that spotlight is inside a wrestling ring or atop one of the tallest buildings in the world.