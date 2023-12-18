Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Bray Wyatt And Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Rochester, MN at the Mayo Civic Center, where World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins honored the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper, following his main event match.

Lee achieved success in WWE as an Intercontinental Champion in a singles run and as a member of The Wyatt Family, where he was a former Tag Team Champion alongside Erick Rowan. He went on to have a successful run as the TNT Champion in AEW.

On December 26, 2020, the beloved pro wrestler died at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-related lung issue.

The group’s leader, Wyatt, also had a lot of success, whether it was a memorable feud with John Cena in 2014, classic six-man tags against The Shield, his WWE Championship run, the creation of The Fiend, or his most recent run with Uncle Howdy. Wyatt died in August of a heart attack.

Rollins cut a promo in which he said some of the late WWE stars’ catchphrases.

He said, “I know they got the lights down real low for us. The mood is set. Has anybody got any fireflies among the audience tonight? I see a couple. I see a few now. Yeah….This time of year loved ones are always on our minds, man, you know what I’m saying? Yeah, yeah, yeah!”