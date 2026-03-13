Seth Rollins Provides Injury Update On His Shoulder

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on Good Morning Football to discuss various topics, including his masked men and his current medical status, as he is not fully cleared yet.

Rollins said, “We executed to perfection. We got in there, we protected Seth Rollins, we confused everybody and we got out of there, and that is what we had to do because Seth Rollins, that’s me, I’m not cleared yet. I can’t get into any real physicality. I gotta protect this shoulder for maybe another couple weeks or so and then we’ll see if we need these masked men, if we need all this trickeration or not.”

On what he was thinking of during the shuffle:

“You know what? I was just hoping nobody lost a shoe. [laughs] I was like, ‘Hopefully nobody falls over or nobody lost a shoe’… When you’re dealing with a lot of bodies like that and a lot of moving parts in the ring, I was just hoping nobody blew out an ACL. I was hoping nobody lost a ligament in the knee there.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)