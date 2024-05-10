Seventh Entrant Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Mads Krule Krugger is the seventh entrant in their upcoming Battle Riot VI match on Saturday, June 1st at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of which will receive a title shot anytime and anywhere.

Mads Krule Krügger looks to unleash a campaign of fear, terror and violence upon all in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT.

The masked mercenary known as “The Black Hand of CONTRA” may be CONTRA Unit’s most dangerous weapon and deterrent.

While cloaked in mystery, CONTRA propaganda videos have shed some light on this shadowy 7-footer. The biggest man in the international cabal known as CONTRA Unit, Krügger often strikes suddenly and thus far, with crippling effects on his victims.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

