Several In AEW Pushing For Sami Callihan To Be Signed

As PWMania.com previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he is now a free agent. He also took to his Twitter (X) account and noted that he is now accepting indie bookings.

Fightful Select reports that several AEW stars, most notably former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, is pushing for Callihan to be signed by the company. It was also mentioned that Callihan and Moxley have maintained a great relationship that dates back to their time together in the indies.

Even though The Death Machine is officially a free agent, he and IMPACT Wrestling are on good terms, and a return could easily be negotiated, but he is currently free to speak to other promotions.

Callihan originally signed with IMPACT Wrestling back in 2017, and since then, The Death Machine captured the World Championship and competed against top stars like Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, Ken Shamrock, Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage and many more.

Callihan has also worked with promotions such as MLW, WWE, NJPW and Lucha Underground.