Several More Matches Expected To Be Added To WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE’s days of hosting a six-hour WrestleMania event in one day with countless matches on the card are over, as the event expanded to a two-day show in 2020.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins headlines night one, while night two features Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

According to WrestleVotes, each night of the event will feature seven matches. They stated, “The indication from sources suggests we’ll see up to 4 more WrestleMania matches announced for the event. As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card.”

The rest of the announced WrestleMania 40 card is listed below, though WWE has yet to confirm which nights these matches will take place.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Sami Zayn

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (champions) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingsotn & Xavier Woods) vs. TBA vs. TBA

Singles Match

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Singles Match

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (champion) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton