Several WWE ID Talents Pulled From Independent Event Due To Contractual Obligation

Dreamwave Wrestling has announced that WWE ID talents Veronica Haven, Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, and Laynie Luck will not participate in the upcoming All Star Weekend events scheduled for Friday, June 19th, and Saturday, June 20th, due to a contractual obligation.

The announcement, which also noted that Aminah Belmot is out of the show due to an injury, reads, “Due to a WWE contractual obligation that everyone was informed of today, the following talent will not be appearing at #AllStarWeekend on June 19th and 20th

Veronica Haven (Fallyn Grey)

Sloane Jacobs (The Notorious Mimi)

Anya Rune (Airica Demia)

Laynie Luck

Due to an injury, Aminah Belmont will not be competing at All-Star Weekend. We wish her a speedy recovery!

We apologize for the inconvenience. Any matches already announced will be updated soon.”

The specifics of the contract obligations for these WWE talents remain unclear. WWE ID talents frequently participate in EVOLVE tapings and occasionally appear at NXT shows. Haven, Jacobs, and Rune are scheduled to perform in a WWE ID Showcase on June 26th at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory.