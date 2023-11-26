Several WWE Stars Reportedly Unhappy With CM Punk’s Return

Following the conclusion of the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event, CM Punk returned to WWE. As Team Cody emerged victorious in the Men’s WarGames Match against Judgment Day, Punk walked out to a huge reaction.

As was previously reported, security had to restrain Seth Rollins, who has previously stated unequivocally that he does not want Punk back in WWE due to their ostensibly negative history, as Punk was outside the stage area.

Triple H stated at the press conference following the performance that this was assembled extremely late. Reportedly, Punk and Triple H engaged in an hour-long conversation prior to his return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the return of Punk was not communicated to the creative team’s heads writers, staff, producers, referees, or talent. Punk agreed to a multi-year contract.

The report noted, “As it pertains to the main event talent being upset, there are numerous talent on the roster in general upset, just as there are some excited, curious and about every emotion. Talent was pulled aside before the WarGames match and told that CM Punk would be returning at the conclusion of the show.”

One talent also expressed legitimate displeasure with Punk’s return.