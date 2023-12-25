Shane Douglas Reveals The Smelliest Wrestler He Has Ever Faced In The Ring

Former WWE and ECW star Shane Douglas recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a number of topics including who is the smelliest wrestler he has ever faced in the ring.

Douglas said, “Mick Foley, Mick was not the most laborious I would say. I remember Michael Hayes and Jimmy Garvin, they used to wear these weightlifting gloves. I don’t know where they stored those things but they would get a hold of you and boy it was like smelling somebody’s a**.”

