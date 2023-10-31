Shane McMahon’s Son Declan Opens Up About Growing Up In The McMahon Family

Declan McMahon, Shane McMahon’s son, has been largely kept off WWE television, in contrast to Shane and Stephanie at his age.

Declan was spotted at ringside for WrestleMania 32 in 2016 during Shane’s Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker.

Decland did make an appearance at Fastlane earlier this month, when he was spotted in the crowd with his Indiana teammates, holding the custom Indiana University championship belt. McMahon is a freshman running back at Indiana University.

Declan discussed growing up in the family while appearing on Developmentally Speaking.

“I mean, it was awesome. It truly was awesome because as you grow, I always tell people all the time you get to grow with the business, right? And it’s not like when you’re a fan per se, as I was when I was younger. You really see it through a fan’s perspective. But as you grow older and as you’re kind of invested in it, you get to see the business side of it, right? You get to see like, you get to have conversations with your dad about the matches and about what goes into creating them and what goes in, what goes on backstage and things. Things like that. And like I’ve said, it’s that like when you’re a kid, right? You see these people on TV and you think that they’re superheroes, right? But when they come home, they’re just down to earth, normal people that just, you know, they just get banged up and they do it like, for the love of the sport, for the love of the entertainment. So I think just in growing up and McMahon, it’s it’s gotten me matured very well because I’ve been, you know, I’ve been around so many people with, from John Cena to wrestlers to, to LeBron and other other superstars, you know, when other areas of the game, you know, my dad and my grandpa would always teach me, you know, manners, you know, shake, shake people’s hand, look them in the eye when you’re talking to them, things like that. And I think in being a McMahon, it came with a lot of responsibility. And knowing that when you come from such a nice family and when you come from a family that’s, you know, constantly in the media, constantly being looked at, you always have to look the part, you have to play the part. And so I think but in that pressure, you really get to find, you know, it just teaches you a lot of things about life that help you in the future. So it’s been a blessing and it’s been amazing.”

Declan was also asked when he realized how big the McMahon family is.

“I’ve always known, but the first time that I think I really realized what everything was about, you know, because I’ve seen it on TV, like. “And I’ve seen it, and I knew that, like, we owned it and that, you know, my dad was a wrestler, my grandpa, whatever. But I think the first time I really understood everything was when I was seven years ago, when I walked out at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas. My dad’s music hit. He walked out, and then me and my two brothers. We ran out right behind him and walked out and heard the roar of the crowd of 100,000, you know, sold out. AT&T Stadium was truly, truly incredible. And it makes you realize, you know, why these guys get up every day and do it and do it right. Just to hear the roar of that crowd and just to feel so in the moment is incredible. And that’s kind of when I realized that. This is so much bigger than just wrestling, right? It’s so much entertainment. People truly buy in. They love it. And you know, when you put on a great show, they love it. When you don’t put on a good show, they hate it. Right? So it’s just it’s so like it’s so in the moment and you just feel so appreciative for the business at that point. And that’s kind of when it really pieced all together. Like ‘Holy s**t, this is nuts.’”

