Shawn Michaels Addresses Trick Williams’ WWE NXT Title Win

WWE kicked off the first week of this year’s NXT Spring Breakin’ special on Tuesday night with a jam-packed card headlined by an NXT Title match in which Trick Williams had his crowning moment.

The young prospect defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the title in less than three years after making his television debut with Carmelo Hayes as part of the NXT 2.0 days. The company has been high on Williams in recent months, to the point where it was speculated that he could make the main roster as part of this year’s draft.

That is not the case, as it was decided to keep him in NXT for a little longer as the brand’s face. Shawn Michaels, WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative, commented on Williams’ NXT Championship win in a social media video.

“I hope tonight was sort of a little insight into what we do here in NXT, the developmental system. I think when you see somebody like Trick Williams, and quite honestly so many of the young athletes that we get here in NXT, but Trick is just a prime example of somebody that comes from the Philadelphia Eagles, not quite making it in football, and then dedicating himself to becoming a WWE Superstar, and committing himself like he’s done day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year and it’s only been two of them and you see the pinnacle at which he’s risen to. I speak, not eloquently obviously, but I just can’t stress enough the system that we have down here, the coaches, the skull sessions, the training, even the recruiting.

I think what Trick did tonight exemplifies everything that we try to do here. He’s an amazing young man, an amazing athlete. It was organic. It was something that started with one or two people Whoopin’ that Trick in the crowd. He went from a sidekick to the champion. He went from a mouthpiece to the champion in NXT in two years. I just think it speaks volumes to what we do here in NXT and the developmental system. I’m very proud of the team that we have here, and obviously looking forward to grabbing as many young athletes as we can and producing the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.”