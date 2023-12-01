Shawn Michaels Gives Some Insight Into His Role As WWE NXT Head Of Creative

Shawn Michaels enjoys his job as head of creative for WWE NXT.

During a recent interview on FOX 61, “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke about his role behind-the-scenes as the head of the WWE NXT brand.

“Honestly, working with all the young men and women that come through here,” Michaels said. “Again, for me, this is the best part when it’s all about fun, it’s all about passion and learning and growing.”

Michaels added, “The opportunity to take some risks, and make some mistakes. The learning aspect of this job to me is so fun. Even at 58, I continue to learn new things because it’s an ever-evolving, ever-changing business. To get them young coming in the door is when it’s all very exciting. It’s a wonderful excuse not to ever have to grow up and that so works for me. Anybody that knows me knows that’s right down my alley.”

