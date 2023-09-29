Shawn Michaels’ Thoughts On Possibly Working With CM Punk Again In WWE

CM Punk is still a free agent following his AEW release, and while there’s no word on whether he has a non-compete clause in his contract, speculation about his future in the wrestling business continues.

Some fans believe he is done for good, while others believe he may return to WWE.

There has been no word on whether WWE is interested in bringing him back. Nonetheless, he expressed interest in returning last December, with the intention of working the Royal Rumble the following month before WrestleMania 39.

Shawn Michaels would welcome the presence of CM Punk in NXT.

Michaels mentioned the possibility of working with Punk again during the No Mercy media call.

“Of course, we’d welcome him here in NXT. My guess is, he would probably want to go to the main roster. I always enjoyed working with Phil. Didn’t get to do it much. I understood him. Whether you want to say there were similarities in us. I can’t lie. We were at TV, and he once pulled out his wallet, on the spot, an autograph that I had signed for him in a hotel that he still had. I’ve always liked him. I understand he’s a different kind of cat and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people, but that is probably why I like him, because I suffer from the same thing. Obviously, that’s for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He’s a guy that does numbers and makes money. That would be a risk-reward ratio that from a company standpoint, they’d have to consider. When it comes to, ‘would we take him in NXT and have him on our television?’ Are you kidding me? Of course I would. I just don’t think anybody would let me. Who wouldn’t take that kind of star power? I don’t know. If I get in trouble for that, I’ll let you know.”

