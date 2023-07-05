Shayna Baszler Comments On Ronda Rousey Dealing With Hate On Social Media

Ronda Rousey has always had haters.

Particularly on social media.

“The Submission Magician” knows this.

Shayna Baszler spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” while WWE was in London, England over the weekend for Money In The Bank 2023.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey always getting hate on social media.

“It’s been that way ever since I’ve known her, man. I don’t know. I don’t know. And it’s funny too, because the few times — it happened more in MMA as well,” Baszler said. “But the few times where I get on and I’m like, actually, that’s not true.”

Baszler continued, “They’re like, you’re speaking as her friend, you’re blind. And I’m like, Yeah, I know her better. But whatever. For whatever reason, people hate her. She’s easy to hate. That’s just something we’re used to. I don’t know. It’s been that way for years. Yeah.”

