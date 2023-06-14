Sheamus Says He Belongs On WWE Money In The Bank Card, Expects Big Reaction In UK

Wales loved “The Celtic Warrior.”

So, London will too … right?

Sheamus thinks so!

The Brawling Brutes leader recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an interview, during which he spoke about the reaction he received at WWE Clash at the Castle in Wales, as well as how he feels he will be received by the crowd in London, England at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he feels he belongs on the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 card in London and how he was received by Wales fans at WWE Clash at the Castle: “I mean, selfishly I should. If it’s with Ridge too, that’d be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash At The Castle, I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close. Roman, Drew didn’t come close – and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and GUNTHER]. Every time I’m in there, I blow the roof off the place. Doesn’t matter if it’s in Cardiff, Wales, doesn’t matter if it’s in Lexington, Kentucky, MSG, the reactions I get are insane. Every time I get out there, I put on a banger. I should be the first person they’re thinking of – especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there.”

On how he expects a big pop from the London crowd: “Why should I be crossing my fingers? You know what I mean? At this stage, 16 years. I’m not just sitting back and going, “I’m happy to be here”, and collect a paycheck. I’ve never been like that. For me, it’s always been about [the] competitive side, the performing aspect. Everything else doesn’t even come into my mind. Everything I’ve done the last 16 years, I should be the number one name that they think of, especially when a pay-per-view comes to London, a stone’s throw away from Dublin, it’s insane. Especially when I cut my teeth there.”

