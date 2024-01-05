Shoulder Surgery Could Potentially Sideline MJF For Nearly A Year

It’s possible that MJF’s shoulder injury will keep him out of the game for a lot longer than anticipated.

MJF was injured while working the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event after losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe in the main event. He was dealing with a torn labrum and a hip injury going into the match.

The latter injury occurred when he performed an elbow drop off the top rope to the floor in the previous month’s Jay White match at Full Gear. The belief that he would take time off after the show was confirmed after the event, which was expressed prior to the event.

A previous update stated that MJF was debating whether to do rehab or have surgery, but if he has surgery, AEW will be without him for some time.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “He’s [MJF] hoping to have it heal through rehab rather than surgery because surgery would put him out for months, and he was told perhaps close to a year, which he wants to avoid.”

For the time being, MJF and his doctors will decide which path to take, while AEW looks to capitalize on Joe’s momentum as World Champion.