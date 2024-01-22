Singles Match Debut Of Former Madi Wrenkowski Set For Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

A newcomer to the scene in WWE NXT will make her singles match debut this week.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA, WWE has confirmed Wren Sinclair, the former Madi Wrenkowski, will be making her singles-debut against Lash Legend on the show.

WWE NXT (1/23)

-Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

-NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day

-Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

-Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

-Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend

-Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions