Reby Hardy Issues Strong Warning To Fans Visiting The Hardy Compound

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has released a firm public statement addressing fans who have been showing up uninvited at the Hardy family’s private residence in North Carolina—widely known to wrestling audiences as the “Hardy Compound.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Reby included footage of individuals stopping outside the gated property to take photos. She made it clear that the compound is not a tourist attraction, film set, or public landmark, but a private family home. “This is not just a film set. This is not a photo op. We live here. With small children,” Hardy stated.

Reby explained that the repeated intrusions have created ongoing anxiety for the family, forcing them to remain constantly vigilant whenever they leave the house. “Would you wanna be on high alert every single time you stepped outside your front door like, ‘Oh, is there people here?’ Like, that’s crazy,” she said.

She also pushed back against the idea that the home’s frequent use on wrestling television somehow makes it acceptable for fans to visit in person. “The fact that our home has been on TV does NOT make it ok,” Hardy emphasized in the video’s caption.

Despite the rural setting of the property—what Reby described as “the middle of nowhere”—she stressed that the family deserves the same level of privacy as any celebrity living in a major city.

Hardy also shut down any belief that showing up might result in meeting Matt or Jeff Hardy. “The Hardy Boyz are not gonna come outside and talk to you,” she said. “Actually, they’re gonna call me every time… and I’m gonna fight people, and I’m tired of doing it.”

The situation highlighted by Reby Hardy reflects a broader issue within professional wrestling, where several performers have spoken out about fans crossing personal boundaries.

Rey Mysterio addressed autograph seekers approaching him in airports in 2023, noting that some even used children to obtain signatures for resale. “They don’t respect the fact that we are traveling… We are human beings and we have a life,” he said.

Rhea Ripley has publicly warned fans against following her to hotels and invading her personal space, threatening to stop signing airport autographs altogether.

The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) revealed in a 2020 documentary that fans had located his home address and appeared uninvited, raising serious security concerns for his family.

In 2024, Seth Rollins was physically attacked by a fan who jumped the barricade during a live episode of Monday Night Raw, underscoring the real dangers of boundary-crossing behavior.

Reby Hardy concluded her message with a clear and direct request to fans everywhere: “Don’t do this. Don’t encourage this. Nobody wants this.”

Her statement serves as a reminder that while wrestling is a public form of entertainment, the performers and their families are entitled to safety, privacy, and respect away from the spotlight.