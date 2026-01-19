Career-Threatening Stipulation Set For AJ Styles vs. Gunther At Royal Rumble

A career-threatening match has officially been added to the Royal Rumble 2026 card following a heated confrontation between Gunther and AJ Styles on WWE Raw, which aired live from the SSE Arena.

Gunther opened the segment by addressing his victory over Styles from the previous week, claiming Styles made a “fatal error” by obsessing over the submission hold instead of remembering who he was facing. Gunther referred to himself as the “greatest wrestler in WWE” before announcing that he had officially entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He reminded the Belfast crowd of his historic endurance in the match, citing his 2023 performance where he lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 46 seconds.

Styles interrupted the promo and demanded a rematch at the Royal Rumble. Gunther initially rejected the idea, stating that he had no interest in pulling double duty on the same night as the Rumble match itself.

The exchange escalated quickly. Styles accused Gunther of ducking him and bluntly reminded the Ring General that he had tapped out in their last encounter, insulting him in the process. Gunther responded by returning to the ring and issuing a chilling ultimatum.

Gunther agreed to the rematch — but only under one condition: AJ Styles must put his career on the line. Gunther told Styles to “shut up and listen” before asking him whether this was a “hill worth dying on,” demanding an answer before the end of the night.

Later in the show, Adam Pearce, Raw’s General Manager, approached Styles backstage for his decision. Styles confirmed that the match was official, revealing that he had spoken with his wife before agreeing. According to Styles, her advice was simple: “Kick Gunther’s ass.”

Updated Royal Rumble 2026 Card

Event Date: January 31, 2026

Career-Threatening Match

AJ Styles vs. Gunther

If Styles loses, he must retire from in-ring competition.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Winner of the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament

Contender to be decided at Saturday Night’s Main Event (January 24)

Fatal Four-Way

Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn

Men’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

Cody Rhodes

Gunther

Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Penta

Women’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley

Lyra Valkyria

Asuka

With Styles’ career now hanging in the balance and Gunther asserting his dominance on multiple fronts, the Royal Rumble has taken on even higher stakes as the Road to WrestleMania officially intensifies.