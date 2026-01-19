WWE Advertising May Have Revealed Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants

WWE may have unintentionally revealed several surprise entrants for the upcoming Royal Rumble through local advertising in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a promotional billboard currently displayed in Riyadh features a notable lineup of NXT talent, strongly suggesting their involvement in the January 31 event. This year’s Royal Rumble is historic, as it marks the first time one of WWE’s “Big Four” events will be held outside North America.

Meltzer reported the following names appearing prominently on the billboard:

Thea Hail

Tatum Paxley

Ethan Page

Lola Vice

Perhaps the most eye-catching inclusion is Oba Femi, the former NXT North American Champion. His placement on the billboard is believed to be deliberate, as Meltzer noted there are plans in place for Femi to transition to WWE’s main roster in the near future. A dominant powerhouse on Tuesday nights, Femi has been widely viewed as one of the next breakout stars from NXT.

Beyond the developmental names, the billboard also confirms the presence of two of WWE’s biggest attractions:

Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar

Both stars have been absent from WWE programming since Survivor Series 2025, where they competed in WarGames. Their inclusion on the advertising all but confirms their participation in the Saudi Arabia Rumble.

The use of NXT talent in the Royal Rumble has become standard practice in recent years, serving as a high-profile showcase for WWE’s future stars. In 2025, competitors such as Roxanne Perez and Giulia made standout appearances in the women’s match, while the 2024 Rumble introduced the main roster to stars like Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton.

With the event fast approaching, WWE has yet to officially announce these names. However, the presence of NXT talent and major absent stars on local advertising strongly suggests that the Royal Rumble lineup may already be partially revealed — whether intentionally or not.