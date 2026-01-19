Update On Aleister Black’s WWE Absence Following Ambulance Match

The first episode of Friday Night SmackDown in 2026 set a violent tone for the new year with a brutal Ambulance Match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest. The long-running rivalry reached its climax on the January 2 broadcast, with the “Archer of Infamy” slamming the ambulance doors shut on Black to secure a decisive victory.

Since that night, Black has been noticeably absent from WWE programming, fueling speculation about his status. A new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update has now provided clarity on the situation.

According to Meltzer, Aleister Black suffered a broken tailbone during the physically punishing match. Given the nature of an Ambulance Match — filled with weapon shots, hard bumps, and environmental punishment — the injury is not entirely surprising. Tailbone injuries are notoriously painful and can significantly affect mobility, with rest often being the primary course of treatment.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Meltzer described it as “minor” in the broader context, alleviating concerns about a lengthy absence.

Perhaps most importantly, the report clarifies that Black’s disappearance from television was not a last-minute creative change due to injury. Instead, time away from WWE programming had already been planned regardless of his physical condition. “Reportedly, the former United States Champion was slated to take some time off, irrespective of the injury he suffered,” Meltzer noted.

With the rivalry between Black and Priest seemingly concluded, the focus now shifts to when Black will return — and what direction WWE creative will have in store for him upon his comeback.

We wish Aleister Black a smooth and speedy recovery.