Sixth And Final Entrant Announced For The Knockouts Ultimate X Match At TNA Hard To Kill

As previously reported by PWMania.com, history will be made at the 2024 Hard To Kill PPV Event, which will be the first official PPV event for the company back under the TNA name. For only the second time ever, the Knockouts will be competing in an Ultimate X Match.

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling recently announced, via their official Twitter (X) account, the sixth and final entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match and that person is none other than Subculture’s Dani Luna.

Already announced are the first five entrants in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match and they are Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz.

Hard To Kill 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 13th from the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.