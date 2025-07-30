Sol Ruca Becomes Longest-Reigning Women’s Double Champion In WWE History

NXT standout and breakout star Sol Ruca has etched her name into the WWE history books once again. The current NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Speed Women’s Champion has officially become the longest-reigning concurrent women’s double champion of all time.

As of this week, Sol Ruca has surpassed the 100-day mark for both of her championship reigns, breaking the previous record held by former WWE greats, including Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Saraya (FKA Paige).

Ruca is now only the second woman in WWE history to hold a championship in both NXT and on the main roster at the same time, an elite accomplishment that showcases her meteoric rise in the company.

Ruca first captured the WWE Speed Women’s Championship by defeating inaugural champion Candice LeRae during a taping in April 2025. Just weeks earlier, she shocked the NXT Universe at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 41 weekend, winning the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a multi-woman match.

Since then, Ruca has remained undefeated in title defenses across both brands and has continued building momentum with each appearance.

In recent weeks, Ruca made her SmackDown debut, joining the build-up to the highly anticipated Evolution 2 premium live event. Her performances on the blue brand have generated major buzz, and speculation is already swirling about a possible full-time call-up to Raw or SmackDown.

Sol Ruca, known as “The Sol Surfer,” has proven she’s more than just a high-flyer, she’s a future main-eventer with championship pedigree and now, a place in WWE history.

