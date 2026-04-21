Sol Ruca Reacts To WWE Raw Debut, Reveals When & How She Found Out About It

Sol Ruca appeared on the Raw Recap podcast after her debut on the April 20 Raw after Wrestlemania show.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she was initially worried fans would not care for what she had to say: “Especially coming in from NXT, a lot of the time people at Raw, people who who watch at home, don’t watch NXT as well, so coming out there coming from NXT is a big gamble and I don’t know if these people are gonna know who I am, I don’t know if they’re gonna care for what I have to say. Again, going against Liv Morgan, yes she is a heel, but people do love her as well, so I’m like, ‘I could be booed.’ So yeah going out there, you just kind of have to be confident and go for it. It definitely threw me off a little bit, as soon as I said my first line they popped, and I was like, ‘Okay, they know who I am,’ but it’s a learning curve going from NXT, to here, to listen to the crowd and be able to have a little bit slower of a pace and feed off the crowd and have your moments.”

On finding out she would be on Raw After WrestleMania a few days into her time in Las Vegas for WWE World and how it felt: “It feels absolutely incredible. This is not what I was expecting at all, I came here to do WWE World matches, some media stuff, and then a few days in they were like, ‘Actually, you’re gonna be on Raw.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool, good thing I brought extra clothes and gear and stuff.’ Honestly I thought it was gonna be a crowd shot or a backstage or what have you, and getting here they were like, ‘Promo, match, interviews, all that.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, this is it, this is my time to make my moment and prove myself,’ especially being in the ring with Liv Morgan who just came off of a huge win at WrestleMania, and her mic work, her ring work is so incredible, and to be put in that position, it honestly gave me a confidence boost, like, ‘Yeah, clearly they know that I can do this and I’m here for a reason.’”

On dream match opponents on the WWE main roster: “So, my dream match is IYO SKY. But for this scenario, if it can be anyone, it’d probably be Randy Orton. The RKO, the Sol Snatcher, we’re gonna see whose is better. Maybe throw Je’Von in there too.”