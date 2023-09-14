Sonny Kiss Opens Up About Being Let Go By AEW

Sonny Kiss recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sonny Kiss commented on how she felt when he was let go by AEW:

“It’s like a heartbreak. It’s been rough because this was everything I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a dream. I’ve worked so very hard. I worked tirelessly for this not to happen. Dustin Rhodes, who’s been my mentor and trainer, he’s a trainer for all the women at AEW, and every single time I got sent to TV, I was there hours before the doors opened. I worked my ass off every single week to make sure this didn’t happen. So yeah it’s heartbreaking.”

On being in shock when she got the call that she was let go:

“I got the call the last week of August. Honestly, it took a long time for it to settle in. It took a long time because I just was in shock. I wasn’t expecting it. Obviously for the longest time, throughout the past couple years of there not being any creative for me, I’ve thought about it. I thought about everything, like why? What am I doing wrong? I would beg sometimes to go to TV. ‘Can I just go to train with Dustin (Rhodes), please?’ Just something because I wanted to work. I never was resting on my laurels. I never was just okay with not doing anything. I never was okay with that. So yeah, when I got the call, I was very shocked.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)