Sonny Kiss Set For HoG: Fallout On September 15

Fresh off of his AEW release, Sonny Kiss is already taking bookings.

As noted, Sonny Kiss’ contract with AEW expired and was not renewed. In an update, House of Glory has announced that the AEW original will be appearing at their HoG: Fallout show on September 15.

HoG: Fallout is scheduled for the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York, and will stream live via the Premier Streaming Network.

“Friday, September 15th, former AEW star Sonny Kiss arrives in HOG for the very first time at FALLOUT,” the company announced today.

