Sonya Deville Talks About Chelsea Green Pairing, Reflects On Working With Mandy Rose

What are the similarities and differences in working with Chelsea Green and Mandy Rose in WWE?

Sonya Deville knows the answer.

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with Forbes for Pride month and during the interview, she spoke about her alliance with fellow former Tough Enough contestant Chelsea Green as of late, as well as her past pairing with Mandy Rose.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how much fun she’s been having tagging with Green before reminding readers that they were both on the same season of Tough Enough together: “It’s been insane, it’s been so much fun. We’re like yin and yang, we go perfectly together. When I heard the idea, I was like ‘hmm,’ because when you think of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on paper, you think of quite the opposite. But when you put us together, I think our opposites attract and we complement each other. So it’s really funny, it’s also funny because we were on Tough Enough together eight years ago almost, which makes me feel really old, but it’s crazy—a full circle moment—to see us now working together in WWE on Monday Night Raw eight years later from when we were both trying to break us into the business. So that’s cool, too.”

On working with Chelsea Green compared to Mandy Rose: “Mandy’s onscreen character wasn’t very funny, but in real life she’s very funny. But she was more of the bombshell whereas Chelsea’s more comedic. I don’t even know if she means to be, but she’s just very funny on camera. It’s very hard to do segments with her sometimes and not laugh. I think they’re both very different. Mandy was kind of the egomaniac blonde bombshell who was tough in the ring and I feel like Chelsea is kind of this comedic, charismatic Karen-type character that also still has a way of being taken seriously in the ring. I like that about both of them, no matter their role or their look they’re both very legitimate competitors.”

Check out the complete interview at Forbes.com.