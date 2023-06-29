Special Enforcer Revealed For Impact Slammiversary Match, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling has revealed the Special Enforcer for PCO and Scott D’Amore vs. Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray at Slammiversary as NHL legend Darren McCarty.

McCarty has dabbled in indie wrestling in recent years, and made his Impact debut in March at the Windsor, Ontario, Canada TV tapings. Ray powerbombed McCarty through a table at Sacrifice in March, then made his in-ring debut the following night at the post-Sacrifice TV tapings, defeating Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch.

The following are the consequences of today’s announcement, “It was a horrifying scene in the closing moments of Under Siege when Bully Ray and Steve Maclin brutally assaulted IMPACT President Scott D’Amore and sent him crashing through a flaming table. But just two weeks later, D’Amore gained a measure of revenge when he made his shocking return and cost Bully the first-ever 8-4-1 match to determine a new #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title. After learning that Bully had filed an official complaint with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, D’Amore revealed that he would be taking a leave of absence as President of IMPACT Wrestling. D’Amore would then take Bully down and lay in a series of strikes before Steve Maclin came to his aid. D’Amore found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown when the “French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO joined forces with D’Amore to clear the ring of their adversaries. We now know that at Slammiversary, D’Amore will make his long-awaited return to in-ring competition as he teams with PCO to battle Bully and Maclin in a blockbuster tag team showdown. As Slammiversary emanates from D’Amore’s hometown of Windsor, Ontario, will Bully Ray and Steve Maclin finally get what they deserve? In a jaw-dropping development, we have learned that NHL legend Darren McCarty will be the Special Enforcer for this match. McCarty came to blows with Bully during his Busted Open match with Tommy Dreamer, and even competed against Bully in tag team competition. As a former enforcer on the ice, McCarty is ready to law down the law at ringside.”

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 15.

The updated card is as follows: