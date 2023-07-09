Special Pre-Slammiversary 2023 Episode Of IMPACT Press Pass Set For 7/11

IMPACT Wrestling will be presenting a special edition of their IMPACT Press Pass podcast this week.
On Sunday, the promotion announced that Deonna Purrazzo, Trinity and Scott D’Amore will be appearing as the special guests on the new episode of the weekly program, which drops in the afternoon at 1/12c on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
The following press release was issued today to promote the special pre-IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 installment of the weekly IMPACT Press Pass podcast.
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion DEONNA PURRAZZO and her Slammiversary opponent, TRINITY, will be the special guests on the Press Pass Podcast on Tuesday, July 11, at 1pm EST. Plus, SCOTT D’AMORE will be a guest on Press Pass, too.
Tom Hannifan will host the media teleconference that will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.
Who will leave Slammiversary as the queen of the Knockouts Division? Who will be involved in the Special Grudge Match that D’Amore will compete in alongside PCO after Steve Maclin was removed from the match due to a serious injury suffered in Australia during the Down Under Tour? Maclin’s replacement will be announced Monday morning (July 10) by Bully Ray on Busted Open, airing live on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156.
So many questions leading into Slammiversary, which is shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year.
Slammiverary airs live around the world on pay-per-view, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Slammiversary kicks off with the Countdown to Slammiversary show, streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and FITE. For all the latest Slammiversary news, as well as ticket information, go to: impactwrestling.com.