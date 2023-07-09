Special Pre-Slammiversary 2023 Episode Of IMPACT Press Pass Set For 7/11

IMPACT Wrestling will be presenting a special edition of their IMPACT Press Pass podcast this week.

On Sunday, the promotion announced that Deonna Purrazzo, Trinity and Scott D’Amore will be appearing as the special guests on the new episode of the weekly program, which drops in the afternoon at 1/12c on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

