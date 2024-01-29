Speculation On Two AEW Stars Heading To WWE When Their Legally Able To

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR and Daniel Garcia defeated The House of Black in an elimination “escape the cage” steel cage match.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated why the rules were “escape the cage” rather than pinfall or submission.

Meltzer said, “Malakai Black never does jobs, and when this one’s going on I’m like watching this, one of the things I was thinking while watching this was ‘These freakin’ House of Balck guys never do jobs,’ and here is the other thing, it’s like ‘What if they win this match?’ and I was just there like, ‘You know they’re like, two of those three guys [Black and Buddy Matthews] are going to WWE.’”

“I mean they are going, as soon as they can go they are gone, even though they were treated like sh*t in WWE, and they never do jobs here, and you never do jobs here, and my thought is kinda like, ‘Why do you keep putting them over ’cause we know they are leaving, but there you go.”

Black is married to Zelina Vega and Matthews is engaged to Rhea Ripley.