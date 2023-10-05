Spoiler: Former AEW Star Set To Appear At WWE Fastlane

WWE is not wasting time with their most recent big signing.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jade Cargill is expected to join the RAW brand, and there is speculation within the company that she will make her debut before the end of this month.

PWInsider has learned that Cargill will be at WWE Fastlane in Indianapolis this Saturday. She is also expected to appear on RAW and SmackDown next week. Cargill is the latest AEW big name to sign with WWE after her contract expired and she refused Tony Khan’s offer to stay. Since signing last week, Cargill has been seen at the Performance Center.

This Saturday night, Cargill’s appearance will compete against AEW Collision. WWE PLEs are already having an adverse effect on Collision ratings. It’ll be interesting to see how Collision’s ratings fare now that Adam Copeland is on the show.